Couple gets Swasthya Sathi card in 24 hours after ‘Talk to Mayor’ call

Kolkata: In less than 24 hours after call at the Talk to Mayor programme on Friday afternoon, a family from Narkeldanga area received their Swasthya Sathi card on Saturday. One Rajarshi Sikder, a resident of Ward 29, called into the 'Talk to Mayor' programme on Friday to share his difficulty in accessing healthcare for his wife, Nandini Banerjee, due to the absence of a Swasthya Sathi card. The Mayor assured prompt action. The following morning, the couple received a call asking them to visit the Mayor's office at the KMC headquarters. Later that afternoon, the Mayor personally handed over the Swasthya Sathi card to them. “When I called at the Talk to Mayor programme yesterday (Friday), I had never thought that I would get Swasthya Sathi card so soon. In less than five minutes we reached the KMC and received the card," said Rajarshi.

His wife Nandini, in whose name the card has been issued said that they have been trying for the last three-four years get the card but failed. “It’s like a dream that we have got the card in less than 24 hours after we talked with the Mayor,“ she remarked. Mayor Firhad Hakim attributed communication gap behind the delay in getting the card. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made such a transparent process of possession of the card with the aim to provide healthcare to the people of the state. However, some people face problem as they do are not aware of the proper procedure,” the Mayor said.