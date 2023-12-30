Couple found dead in their flat, teen daughter admitted to hospital

Kolkata: A couple was found dead in their flat at Narayanpur on Saturday. Their 14-year-old daughter was admitted to a private hospital with neck injuries.



The mother and daughter were found in a bloodied condition near the body of the father who was found hanging at their ground-floor flat of a multi-storied building.

According to sources, the father identified as Sagar Mukhopadhyay had allegedly attacked the mother identified as Rupa and their daughter with a sharp weapon. According to preliminary investigation, thereafter the father allegedly died by suicide.

Reportedly, a suicide note was recovered from the house stating that the father was in debt. The couple were declared dead on arrival while their daughter is undergoing surgery in a private hospital.

After hearing screams from the house, locals had reportedly rushed in when they found the family in a bloodied condition. They reported the matter to the police. Senior police officers from Narayanpur police station reached the spot.