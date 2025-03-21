Couple found dead in Garia

Kolkata: Under mysterious circumstances, the bodies of a married couple were found in their rented house in the Garia area on Thursday morning.

While the body of the husband was found hanging, the woman was found lying dead on the bed with bleeding injuries.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Tarun Das (45) and Asha Das (35) lived at their rented house at Adarshanagar in Garia. Their two children reportedly lived at Asha’s maternal house.

While Tarun was a mason, Asha used to cook in several households. On Wednesday both of them went out for work in the morning and returned home in the evening. After having some interactions with their neighbours the couple had their dinner and went to sleep. On Thursday morning, a child accidentally entered the house and saw Tarun hanging from the ceiling using a piece of cloth as a ligature. Immediately the child informed others and subsequently cops were informed as well.

Police have registered a case and started a probe. The bodies have been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. It is suspected that Tarun committed suicide after murdering Asha.