Couple found dead in Baikunthapur Forest

Siliguri: Bodies of a married couple were recovered from Tharughati area of Baikunthapur Forest near Siliguri on Sunday morning. A deep cut was found on the woman’s throat and the husband was found hanging from a tree. The incident sparked panic in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Tapan Mondal (50 years) and his wife, Anima Mondal (40 years), residents of Bholanath Para. Tapan reportedly worked as a mason, while Anima worked as a cook in a factory. According to local sources, residents spotted the woman’s body in the river, while her husband’s body was found hanging from a nearby tree.

Police from Ashighar Outpost rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Anima’s body bore injury marks.

Family members of the deceased couple rushed to the site after receiving the news. Their son, Sujan Roy said: “There were no family disputes or conflicts with anyone. Somebody must have killed them.” He also mentioned that the couple had been missing since the previous day. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.