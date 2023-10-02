Couple found dead at home; probe underway

Kolkata: Tension spread at Patulia Bottala area in Khardah, under jurisdiction of Rahara Police Station, after a man was found hanging from the ceiling fan and his wife lying dead with her throat slit inside their house on Sunday.



Sources said that the deceased couple Pappu Sau and Puja Sau were married for nine years. The couple often used to get involved in altercation owing to some family issues. On Sunday morning, the domestic help discovered the man hanging from the ceiling fan and his wife lying in a pool of blood in another room.

Rahara Police Station was informed. Cops recovered the bodies and sent those for autopsy. It is suspected that Pappu murdered Puja and then committed suicide. Police are questioning the family members and relatives to find out the reason behind their frequent altercations and trying to ascertain if there was any foul play.