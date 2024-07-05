Couple commits suicide after daughter’s death

Kolkata: A couple committed suicide in Barasat recently owing to mental trauma over their daughter’s death who had also committed suicide about a year ago.

Sources said, the couple, identified as Ranjan Mondal and Mousumi Mondal, used to stay at their residence in Saptarshinagar of Barasat with their only daughter. In July, last year, their daughter reportedly committed suicide after she was scolded for using the mobile phone for long time and her phone was confiscated by her father.

Following her death, the couple was reportedly going through a mental trauma. On Friday morning, local residents got a foul smell from the Mondal family’s house and informed the cops. Even as the neighbours knocked on the door and called the couple by their names repeatedly, none answered. Later, they broke open the door and found Ranjan and Mousumi’s decomposed bodies and then called the cops.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

A suicide note has been recovered from the house where the couple had mentioned that nobody is responsible for their deaths.