Couple caught selling one-month-old baby for Rs 50,000 in Malbazar

Jalpaiguri: A couple was caught attempting to sell a one-month-old baby boy for Rs 50,000 cash. The incident took place on Monday morning in the Pakka line area near Malbazar town.

According to sources, the couple brought the baby to Pakka line with the intent to sell him. However, their activities raised suspicion, leading to strong reactions from locals. Upon sensing trouble, the couple fled towards the old Railway station platform in Malbazar.

As news of the incident spread, traders from the nearby daily market and local residents surrounded the couple and confronted them. Upon questioning, the suspects identified themselves as Rajesh Mishra, a resident of Karbala Tea Garden in Banarhat and Anita Oraon, a resident of Debpara Tea Garden in Banarhat. However, discrepancies emerged regarding Anita Oraon’s identity, as her Aadhaar card listed a different husband’s name. Shockingly, the couple admitted on camera that they had attempted to sell the baby. Sanjay Basfore, a businessman from Malbazar Station Road, recounted the sequence of events: “This morning, the couple was seen loitering in the area for quite some time. They arrived in an e-rickshaw and were openly discussing selling a one-month-old baby for Rs 50,000. Upon realising the gravity of the situation, residents confronted them but they attempted to flee. We immediately alerted the police.”

A team from Malbazar Police Station arrived at the scene and took the couple into custody. Authorities are now investigating whether the duo is genuinely the child’s parents or part of a larger child trafficking network. District Superintendent of Police, Khandebahal, Umesh Ganpath, stated: “We are verifying all details. Legal action will be taken against those involved.” The CWC is also investigating the case.