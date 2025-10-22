Couple beaten up in Alipore after daughter found hanging

Kolkata: A married couple was assaulted by residents in Alipore on Tuesday, days after their 10-year-old daughter was found hanging inside an almirah.

The stepmother of the deceased is the sister of Sanjoy Roy, who was convicted of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sources said, the victim, Sanjana Singh (10), was allegedly subjected to mental and physical torture by her parents. Neighbours and the girl’s grandmother corroborated the allegations. However, no formal complaint has been lodged so far and the autopsy report has indicated suicide as the cause of death.

Police sources said Sanjana was alone at home on Sunday evening. Her father, Bhola Singh, was still at work, while her stepmother, Puja Roy—sister of the RG Kar case convict—had gone out. On returning home, Puja could not find Sanjana and, upon opening an almirah, discovered her in a partially hanging state. The girl was rushed to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

On Tuesday, neighbours allegedly attacked Bhola and Puja, accusing them of torturing the child and even instructing her private tutors to beat her. While being manhandled, Puja denied the allegations, claiming she was innocent.

It has also emerged that Bhola Singh was earlier married to Babita Roy, Sanjoy’s elder sister, who died under unnatural circumstances about a year ago. Bhola later married Puja, Sanjoy’s younger sister.

Police have detained Bhola and Puja for questioning to rule out any foul play in Sanjana’s death.