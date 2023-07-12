Couple attempt suicide at MG Road Metro Stn, rescued

Kolkata: A couple attempted suicide by jumping in front of an UP Metro at 2:27 pm at MG Road station. They were rescued from the tracks and sent to a local hospital for further treatment.



The couple from East Medinipur was currently staying at their in-law’s house in Patipukur. An inquiry by the police revealed that the man was depressed for the past few days due to the huge medical expenses in the treatment of his in-laws. On Tuesday, they went to Mahatma Gandhi Road Metro station and suddenly jumped in front of the Dumdum-bound train.

Their lives were saved as they fell just beside the railway track.

Both received multiple injuries and were taken to Medical College for necessary treatment. According to sources, their relatives have been informed.

Since the Metro authorities had to power block to rescue the couple, services were disrupted till 2:58 pm. Truncated services were being run between Kavi Subhash-Maidan and Dakshineswar-Dumdum.

Many commuters were inconvenienced because of the disruption in services. At various stations, Metro staff were informing the people of truncated services and many had to take alternative routes to their destination.