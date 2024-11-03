Couple assaulted in Haltu

Kolkata: A couple was allegedly assaulted after they protested against vandalism of a Kali Puja pandal in Haltu on Saturday night.

On Saturday night a group of miscreants were allegedly vandalising a Kali Puja pandal in Haltu.

It is alleged that the driver of the councillor from the adjacent ward was present among the accused persons.

The injured couple were reportedly returning from an invitation at the same time. Seeing the Puja pandal getting vandalised, the man, Samiran Saha and his wife reportedly tried to stop the attackers but got assaulted by them.

The man is said to have sustained serious injuries in his eyes. Local people reportedly claimed that the vandalism is the outcome of an internal feud between two groups of people who are politically motivated. A complaint was lodged over the alleged vandalism and a case was registered. No arrest was made till Sunday night.