Couple arrested in Sonarpur for murdering elderly woman and her specially-abled grandson

Kolkata: A couple has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 75-year-old woman and a 25-year-old specially-abled youth over a property dispute.



According to sources, the victim woman Gangarani Das (75) lived with her grandson Manas Ranjan Das (25) at Jagatdal of Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas.

After the death of Gangarani’s son and daughter-in-law, her granddaughter identified as Priyanka Das was living with her husband Shantanu Das. Priyanka reportedly married Shantanu against her family’s will.

For the past few months, local residents spotted that Gangarani and Manas were not seen inside the house. When some of them asked Priyanka, she allegedly told the neighbours that her grandmother and cousin have gone somewhere and will be back soon.

On Saturday, Gangarani’s sister and their daughters arrived at Jagatdal house to see the elderly woman.

It is alleged that Priyanka prevented her mother from entering the house and misbehaved. Out of curiosity, Gangarani’s sister and others forcefully entered the house but found nobody. When they saw the newly-built cover of the septic tank behind the house, they suspected something unusual and

informed police.

When the cover of the septic tank was broken, Gangarani and Manas’s skeletons were found. During interrogation, Priyanka and her husband reportedly confessed their crime.