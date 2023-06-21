Couple arrested in connection with murder of man

A man was killed after being caught indulging in an extramarital affair.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmiram Hembram, aged 35, a resident of Brahmatal Para in the Sannyasikata area of Rajganj block.

On Monday night, Lakshmiram had entered the house of Etoyari Karwa in the Pabnikhari area of Rajganj block.

It is alleged that Etoyari’s husband, Vinod Karwa, caught him red-handed and a physical altercation ensued.

The following day, Lakshmiram’s lifeless body was discovered in the Pabnikhari area.

Following the incident, the family of the deceased lodged a murder complaint at the Rajganj Police Station.

On Wednesday, based on the complaint, the Rajganj police arrested Vinod Karwa, aged 28, and Etoyari Karwa, aged 24.