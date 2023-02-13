Country should strive to bring in ‘people’s govt’ to end anarchy: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reiterated her call to defeat the BJP in 2024, and said the country should strive to bring in a “people’s government to end anarchy”.



Speaking in the Assembly, Banerjee, in an apparent reference to BJP president J P Nadda’s recent remark on violence and corruption in Bengal, asserted that her state happens to have a better law and order situation than other parts of the country. She also claimed that the BSF has “unleashed terror” in the bordering areas of the state.

She stated that Central government data shows that Bengal has secured the first position on various parameters. Banerjee also delivered a detailed speech on the development schemes of the state and how crores of people have benefitted from them.

“The state government has empowered over 1.88 crore women under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. More than 9 crore people have been covered under Khadya Sathi while around 9.5 crore people have enrolled under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. There are more than 81 lakh beneficiaries who have received the benefits of the Kanyashree scheme. Bengal has also set up a record in disbursing scholarships. Around 3.34 crore students are getting scholarships which in itself is a record in the country,” Banerjee mentioned.

State welfare scheme Lakshmir Bhandar has already received the Skoch Award in the Women and Child Development category. The West Bengal government launched the scheme in August 2021 to provide financial support to the woman head of a family who is in the age group of 25-60 years. Under the scheme, Rs 500 per month is given to those in the general caste category and around Rs 1,000 per month to those in the SC and ST categories.

During her speech at the Assembly on Monday, she once again reminded that three industrial corridors are coming up in the state. Piped drinking water project is also underway.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government, Banerjee said the ED and the CBI are being used as tools against the ruling party in Bengal. “They are sending Central teams to the state to put pressure on the government,” she said. Banerjee also alleged that the Central teams are not sent to the BJP-ruled states. “We have a much better law and order situation compared to BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. People fear lodging FIRs in Uttar Pradesh. Atrocities are inflicted on people in Gujarat,” she said.

Banerjee also hinted at irregularities with the PM CARES fund. “Where have the PM CARES fund gone? Where has the LIC money gone? Where have the people’s funds gone,” Banerjee asked.

Citing data, she said Bengal has a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore while the Centre has a debt of Rs 136 lakh crore. “Since 2011 after we came to power, we have increased employment by 40 per cent while under the present Central government, employment has shrunk by 40 per cent,” she said.

“We have secured the number one position in the MSME sector. Deocha Pachami in Birbhum emerged as the second-largest coal block. The first phase of work at Deocha Pachami has been completed. We have given Rs 10,000 for the rehabilitation of the people there. Three industrial corridors are being set up across the state,” Banerjee added.