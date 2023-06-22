‘Counting of votes to take place centrally’

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday issued an order of holding the counting of votes centrally instead of at the polling stations immediately after the close of polls.



The centralised counting has been adopted by the SEC since 2003 in the Panchayat elections.

The used and sealed ballot boxes and other records and materials of all polling stations where Panchayat elections will be held on July 8 will be brought to a central place for safe custody for the counting of votes on July 11.

The counting of votes will start from 8 am on July 11.