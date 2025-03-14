Counterfeit fertilisers: 1 shop, 3 warehouses sealed in Malda

Malda: The administration conducted a surprise raid on a fertiliser shop and multiple warehouses in Harishchandrapur Block II, Koriali Rajeshwar More, Malda, following a tip-off about the production and sale of counterfeit fertilisers. The operation was spearheaded by Block Development Officer (BDO) Tapas Kumar Pal, Agriculture Officer Prabhat Utpal Acharya and Baluka Outpost in-charge Shyam Sundar Saha, along with local police officials.

During the inspection, authorities uncovered several irregularities. Expired fertilisers were found on the premises and samples were collected for laboratory analysis. Additionally, the shop was found violating multiple government regulations, including improper record-keeping, unauthorised sales without Aadhaar verification and inconsistencies in stock registers. Officials also suspected the repackaging and sale of fake fertilisers, raising serious concerns about their impact on local farmers. In response to these violations, the officials sealed the fertiliser shop and three warehouses. However, the shop authorities refused to cooperate with the investigation, intensifying suspicion.

They declined to hand over the keys to three other warehouses, preventing immediate inspection. This further raised concerns about the potential storage of adulterated fertilisers and pesticides in those locations.

The officials assured that further action would be taken to inspect the remaining warehouses. A showcause notice has been issued to the shop owner and the store will remain sealed until a satisfactory explanation is provided. The collected samples will undergo laboratory testing and strict legal action will be taken if they are found to be adulterated.

Speaking about the matter, BDO Tapas Kumar Pal stated: “We have found disparities in stock registers and have sent the samples for testing. The warehouses have been sealed.”

Agriculture Officer Prabhat Utpal Acharya emphasised that the administration is committed to protecting farmers from counterfeit products and ensuring that only genuine fertilisers reach the market.

Authorities are now working on legal proceedings against the violators. Meanwhile, the administration has urged farmers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to fertilisers. Further inspections will continue in the region to prevent the circulation of adulterated agricultural products, ensuring the safety of crops and the interests of farmers.