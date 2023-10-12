Counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 2.97 lakh seized

The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the state police Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday nabbed three persons and seized counterfeit currency notes worth about Rs 2.97 lakh from two different places in Jangipur Police District area.

According to the CID officials, on Tuesday around 12 pm cops of Special Operation Group (SOG) in Farakka intercepted a youth and a woman and found they were carrying counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 199000 in Rs 500 denomination.

Later a case was registered at the Farakka police station against the duo and they were arrested.

In a separate incident on Tuesday afternoon, STF personnel intercepted a man at the Dhulian Shero Ghat in Samserganj and found he was carrying counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 98,500 in Rs 500 denomination. A case was registered at the Samserganj police station and the accused was arrested.

In both cases, the accused persons are from Baishnabnagar and Kaliachak in Malda.