Counter Kashmir terror attack with tourism: Abhishek to Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of an all-party Indian delegation, on Sunday, requested the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur to counter Pakistan’s alleged intent to cripple Kashmir’s economy through terrorism by boosting tourism. Speaking at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre, Banerjee, highlighting Pakistan’s alleged intent to cripple Kashmir’s economy through terrorism, called on the diaspora to counter this by boosting tourism. “Spend 3-4 days in Kashmir on your next India visit,” he appealed, urging support for local communities. He condemned Pakistan’s alleged role in fostering terrorism, particularly after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists, were killed. He pointed to social media evidence showing Pakistani military officials attending terrorists’ funerals, including one led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a US-designated Lashkar-e-Taiba commander linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Banerjee urged that future dialogues with Pakistan focus solely on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, warning that without this, terror attacks would persist. “We’ve talked for decades, but conflict remains constant,” he said, emphasising national unity over political differences.

Representing the political Opposition in India, he stood firmly for India’s sovereignty, stating: “I will not let political interests hinder national security.” Banerjee praised the diaspora’s patriotism, noting their role in teaching Indian culture abroad and affirmed India’s strength with their support and strategic partners. His speech underscored a unified stand against terrorism, rallying both national and global support to ensure Kashmir’s prosperity amidst ongoing tension. The all-party Parliamentary delegation, including Abhishek Banerjee, paid a solemn tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre (NSCBICC) in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. The delegation also interacted with SP Narayanasamy, a veteran of the Indian National Army and former member of the Balak Sena.

