Countdown begins: Trinamool launches Martyrs’ Day stage setup with ‘Khunti Puja’

Kolkata: With barely 5 days to go for the much awaited July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday performed ‘Khunti Puja’ in front of Victoria House in Esplanade, officially launching the setting up of the makeshift structure by breaking a coconut.

As it will be the last Martyrs’ Day gathering before the 2026 state Assembly elections, it holds special significance for the Trinamool Congress. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are likely to outline the roadmap for the 2026 elections as well as to spell out the party’s strategy on how to take on the BJP and thwart its attempt to build a “communal narrative” ahead of the elections. Party supremo Banerjee on Tuesday morning on her social media handle posted an audio-video sending out a message “Sakal Badha Chinno Kore, Jagbe Jouban Natun Sur-e, Buker Bhanga Pajor Soriye Bangla Jaagbe Biswa-r Bhore” (overcoming all obstacles, youths will wake to a new tune/keeping aside the broken ribs, Bengal will wake to a new dawn for the world).

No staircase will be set up this year. Instead, a ramp will be connected to the main stage. The main stage will be little extended toward the Central Avenue so that lakhs of people who will congregate at the venue may have a better glimpse of Banerjee while she will be delivering her lecture.

According to sources, the stage where the top leaders, including the party supremo and national general secretary, will sit will be 52/24 feet. The second stage will be 48/24 feet and the third 40/24 feet.

State president Subrata Bakshi said: “July 21 is extremely significant for us. We have been observing Martyrs’ Day since 1993 under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.” Giant screens will be set up in various places in the city. CCTVs will be installed around the stage for better surveillance.

Besides Bakshi, Aroop Biswas, Sayoni Ghosh, Jayprakash Majumdar, Shreya Pandey were present at the ‘Khunti Puja’ along with party supporters. Many curious onlookers stood there to have a glimpse of Tuesday’s event.

Walking down the memory lane, Chandrima Bhattacharya, in a video message said: “In the year 1993 our leader Mamata Bannerjee called for a protest programme with the slogan – no identity no vote. About 13 workers of our party were killed on this day. For the past 32 years, she has been showing honour and solidarity to the martyr’s families on July 21.” “They stood unarmed, yet unstoppable! Their sacrifice lit the spark, but it was Smt. @MamataOfficial who turned it into a movement. 21st July is not just a date, it’s a call to every young voice that refuses to be silenced. #ShahidDibas,” Trinamool Congress posted on X.