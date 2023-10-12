‘Count of migratory birds at Kulik Sanctuary declines by over 20K’

Raiganj: Both the environmentalists and members of the People For Animals are worried with a reduced count of migratory birds in the Kulik Bird Sanctuary in North Dinajpur by over 20,000 this year.



According to the census report, this year a total of 78,141 birds arrived at the Sanctuary. Last year this number was 99,393.

In 2020 and 2021, the bird count was 99631 and 98739 respectively. Report of this year’s migratory birds census that took place a month ago, was published on Wednesday. The officials of Raiganj Social Forestry believe that in absence of rainfall in June, less birds arrived this year.

A large number of migratory birds like Cormorants, Egrets, Open Bill Storks and Night Herons from South East Asian countries converge at the Kulik Bird Sanctuary every year. This sanctuary is considered the largest bird sanctuary (in respect of number of birds) in Asia.

The birds start to arrive in the last week of May. After nesting, laying eggs and nurturing the young ones, they start to leave the sanctuary in the last week of October every year.

During the stay of the birds, tourists from different parts of the country visit this sanctuary.

Gautam Tantia, secretary of People For Animals of North Dinajpur district said: “Numerous ponds near Kulik Bird Sanctuary have been illegally filled in the last few years. This has caused scarcity of food for the birds.”

Tarun Sarkar , an environment lover said: “We are very concerned about the declining numbers. The officials of district administration should be vocal so that no water bodies near the bird sanctuary are filled.”

Dawa Sangma Sherpa, the Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Social Forestry Division said: “This year the birds arrived very late at the end of June. This could be owing to the absence of rain in May owing to the effects of global warming. This could be a cause of the low count this year.”