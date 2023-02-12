Counselling of Gr-D: Tentative list of over 1.4K waitlisted candidates published

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published a tentative list of 1,444 waitlisted candidates for counselling in Group-D category.



The WBSSC has specified that the list is a tentative one and is subject to modification in terms of availability of vacancy as well as suitable candidates, and in no way should it be treated as a final one. “The final list of eligible waitlisted candidates for counselling will be published in due time,” the Commission stated.

The Commission on Friday had cancelled the recommendation letters of 1,911 complying with the orders of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Thereafter, they released a notification stating that the Commission has been directed to conduct counselling of waitlisted candidates according to their merit and categories in the vacancies arising out of 1911 numbers of erroneous recommendations in the recruitment of Group-D staffs.

They had also given out a strict warning that if in case the commission found that the selected candidates are related to any irregularities including manipulation in their OMRs, they will be barred from appearing in the counselling process and shall have their candidature cancelled without any notice.

The Calcutta High Court has given the Commission three weeks to complete the counselling process and make recommendations. The process needs to be completed by March 6. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on March 13.