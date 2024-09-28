Counselling of Asst teachers to start from Oct 3

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will start the counselling process for recruiting Assistant Teachers at the upper primary level in state government-aided and sponsored schools on October 3. Candidates can download their counselling intimation letters from the WBSSC website starting October 1. On the same day, details about the available vacancies will also be posted on the website. Counselling will be held on October 3 and 4 for 254 candidates in Science, History, Nepali and Geography. Counselling will resume on October 24 after the Puja vacation. The WBSSC is conducting the upper primary teachers’ recruitment process for 14,339 vacancies (excluding 10 per cent seats reserved for Para Teachers) in compliance with the High Court order dated August 28.