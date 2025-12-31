‘Councillors to guide residents on domicile cert applications’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a detailed advisory to all its councillors following a rise in applications for domicile certificates amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Civic sources said the move is aimed at ensuring that residents receive clear and accurate guidance while applying for the certificate, which has become significant during the voter list revision process.

The advisory has been circulated from the office of Mayor Firhad Hakim, asking councillors to be fully aware of where applications for domicile certificates are to be submitted and what documents are required. Officials said the instruction is intended to help councillors promptly address citizens’ queries and reduce confusion as more people approach ward offices for assistance. According to KMC sources, there has been a noticeable increase in footfall at the civic body’s headquarters as well as at various borough offices, with residents seeking domicile certificates. The advisory specifies that Aadhaar cards must be verified during the application process.

Applicants living in rented accommodations are also required to produce valid rent receipts. The advisory further states that additional supporting documents may be checked, if necessary, to establish residency.

While civic officials attribute the increased demand to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision, the Kolkata Collectorate has played down claims of any unusual surge. Officials at the Collectorate said applications for domicile certificates are routinely accepted at the central civic building and that the volume has not risen sharply.

The Collectorate also clarified that applications forwarded by the KMC are being processed strictly in accordance with established procedures.

However, KMC sources claimed that an average of at least 80 applications for domicile certificates are being submitted daily, and the number could rise further as the SIR process continues.

Civic officials said the advisory is intended to streamline interactions between councillors and residents during the electoral roll revision exercise.