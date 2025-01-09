Councillor’s murder: Malda’s ‘big fish’ mystery deepens amid political turmoil

Malda: English Bazar remains gripped by suspense as the identity of the ‘big fish’ behind the murder of Dulal Sarkar alias Babla on January 2, remains elusive and continues to spark widespread speculation. The ‘big fish’ theory, first floated by Chaitali Sarkar, widow of the slain councillor, was later iterated by the arrested conspirator Narendra Nath Tiwary, has fuelled

political tensions and left citizens demanding answers. Tiwary was expelled from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday.

Dulal Sarkar’s assassination — a brazen daylight killing within 200 metres of his residence — has sent ripples of fear across Malda. The attack, executed by hired contract killers, marks an unprecedented act of violence in the district, eroding trust in security measures and instilling a sense of vulnerability among both political figures and common residents.

The controversy escalated when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the police’s decision to withdraw Sarkar’s security despite prior threats to his life. Chaitali Sarkar echoed similar concerns, suggesting a possible conspiracy that links the removal of his security to a higher power. Speculation has since centered on the involvement of a so-called ‘big fish,’ a shadowy figure believed to be orchestrating events from behind the scenes. The plot thickened further with the arrest of Narendra Nath Tiwary, a former chairman of the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) and town president of the Trinamool Congress, alongside Swapan Sharma, a notorious criminal. Accusations suggest jealousy and political rivalry as potential motives, with Chaitali Sarkar alleging that her late husband was set to assume leadership of the civic body — a prospect that may have threatened the conspirators.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, current chairman of EBM, labelled Tiwary as the ‘big fish,’ citing a bitter fallout between Tiwary and the deceased Dulal Sarkar in 2022, during which Tiwary allegedly had vowed revenge. However, Tiwary, en route to court, claimed he too was a victim of a deeper conspiracy hatched by the ‘big fish.’ As the police intensify their investigation, the narrative surrounding the ‘big fish’ remains fluid, with the label shifting from one individual to another. The political landscape of Malda stands fractured and public trust continues to waver.

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, declared that Tiwary has been expelled from the party for his alleged involvement in the heinous crime. State vice-president Jayprakash Majumder stated in Kolkata that the Malda district committee has been directed to do so.With each new revelation, the mystery grows murkier, leaving the district anxiously awaiting justice and the unmasking of the true ‘big fish’ in this chilling saga. For now, the question remains: Who truly holds the strings in Malda’s most shocking crime?