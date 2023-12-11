Councillor halts illegal filling of water body

Cooch Behar: The councillor of Ward 10 of Mathabhanga Municipality halted the illegal filling of a water body. On Monday, some individuals were unlawfully filling a water body in Ward 10 of Mathabhanga Municipality using a trolley.

Uday Shankar Chakraborty, councillor of the ward, promptly rushed to the scene upon receiving the news. He arrived and instructed the trolley drivers to cease filling the reservoir.

Chakraborty stated: “Upon receiving information that a water body was being illegally filled in the area, I went to the site and directed the trolley drivers to stop filling the reservoir. I also had the soil dumped in the reservoir removed. The chairman of Mathabhanga Municipality has been informed about this.”

Mathabhanga Municipality chairman Lakshapati Pramanik mentioned: “The councillor of the area reported the incident to me. Filling a water body is prohibited, and currently, the water body remains unfilled. If the reservoir is filled later, legal action will be taken against those responsible.”