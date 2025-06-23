Councillor attacked for protesting illegal alcohol gathering, 2 arrested

Alipurduar: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was allegedly attacked late Sunday night while protesting an illegal alcohol gathering near the Kaljani River in Ward 15 of Alipurduar Municipality.

Councillor Partha Pratim Mondal has lodged a written complaint with Alipurduar police, accusing six local individuals. Based on the complaint, police arrested two brothers — Gopal Chakladar and Liton Chakladar — while a search is underway to trace the remaining accused. According to Mondal, he rushed to the riverbank near Bakribari around 11 pm after hearing cries for help. There, he witnessed a group consuming alcohol and engaged in a dispute. When he protested, some of the intoxicated individuals allegedly assaulted him and pushed him to the ground.

Locals claim such gatherings involving alcohol and cannabis have become frequent in the area after dark. Several residents had previously raised the issue with the councillor, prompting him to take action — which, he believes, led to the attack.

On Monday, residents staged a protest at Alipurduar Police Station, demanding the arrest of all six accused.

“I protested because I will not tolerate any kind of drug or alcohol abuse on the riverbank. That’s when I was attacked. I will continue to oppose such gatherings,” Mondal stated.

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “Acting on a specific complaint, we arrested two individuals. Efforts are on to locate the others involved.”