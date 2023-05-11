Council warns of fake news on HS results

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) came out with a notification on its website to weed out any confusion among the students who have appeared for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination regarding the publication of results. A fake news stating that HS results will be published on May 25 was circulated through online media on Wednesday morning.

“We received calls from anxious students, parents and teachers’ organisations regarding the matter and this prompted us to come out with the notification that the Council will announce the date of publication of the result of Higher Secondary Examination 2023 on its official

website (https://wbchse.wb.gov.in/home/) in due time for the interest of all concerned,” Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, President of WBCHSE said.

The notification issued by Council secretary Tapas Kumar Mukherjee made it clear that such news was totally fake and fabricated and Council has no relation with this. It further reiterated that all concerned are requested not to give any importance to such news.

“We will soon lodge a complaint with the cyber crime cell so that the root of such fake

news is unearthed and the offender / offenders are punished as per legal provisions,” Bhattacharjee said.

The HS examinations were held from April 2 to 27.