Council plans change in HS exam pattern via OMR sheet

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has plans to hold a part of the Higher Secondary examination through OMR sheet with students answering multiple choice questions.

The students who will take admission in class XI in 2024 may be subjected to OMR sheet examination in class XII from the 2025-26 academic year.

The Council has already decided to adopt a semester system and as per plans, the first semester in class XII will be conducted in OMR sheets while the second or final semester will include short answer type and long questions. There will be four semesters — two in class XI and two in class XII.

“In the competitive examinations, including those held at the national level, students are provided multiple choice type questions and are given OMR sheets for answering. If students get adjusted with this format of examination at school level, it will be of help to them during competitive examinations. They will be subjected to a sort of practice and with Higher Secondary being a gateway to higher education, they will be benefitted in the long run,” a senior official of WBCHSE Education said.

The joint entrance examination as well as the NEET examination is held through OMR sheets.

According to sources in the Council, the first semester examination for class XI will be held in November, 2024 while the second semester will be conducted in March, 2025. In November, 2025, the first semester for class XII will be held while the second will be held in March, 2026. The final evaluation will be made based on a student’s performance in the two semesters of class XII.

According to sources, in 2021, the WBCHSE had given a proposal to the state government for holding Higher Secondary examinations in semester mode.

The state Cabinet has recently approved the same. The inclusion of multiple choice questions (MCQ) at the Higher Secondary level has also been stated in the State Education Policy (SEP) that has been recently approved by the state Cabinet.

The state Education department will come out with a guideline in connection with the semester system soon.