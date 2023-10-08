Cough up payments in due time for MSMEs to function properly: Middya

Kolkata: Expressing concern over delayed payments to MSME units that has even sometimes contributed to closure of such units, Raj Kumar Middya, state joint Director of MSME (P&S) urged the industry to cough up payments in due time so that the MSMEs can function properly.



“We have the MSME facilitation council with the Director of MSME as the chairman. Suppliers not getting payment within 45 days can approach Samadhan portal of the state government or directly approach the Council. We will take up conciliation and do our best to ensure that these outstanding payments are arranged promptly, either directly from us or by requesting the buyer to make the payment to the suppliers. It’s important to note that this facility may not be widely known, so we encourage eligible suppliers to reach out and take advantage of this support.”

Middya was addressing the 2nd edition of the Manufacturing and MSME Conclave 2023, hosted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) Eastern Region.

There are 89 lakh MSMEs in Bengal among which 48 per cent are in manufacturing while 24 per cent are involved in trading with others.

Perminder Jeet Kaur, Senior Director, East & North East ASSOCHAM, said: “We’ve come a long way from simple tools and traditional industrial practices and this progress has been driven by innovation. Innovation is the key to our continued advancement,” she added.