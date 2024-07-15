Cossipore: 6 held for assaulting promoter

Kolkata: Six persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a promoter in Cossipore area on Friday after the victim did not pay extortion money.

The promoter reportedly alleged that a group of people were demanding Rs 5 lakh extortion from him to run his business.

As he did not pay the money, on Friday night a group of miscreants allegedly assaulted him inside his office. The accused persons reportedly also took away about Rs 1 lakh from the promoter’s office.

After getting the news, the promoter’s elder brother arrived and rushed him to a private hospital where he was admitted. Later on Saturday, the promoter’s brother lodged a complaint at the Cossipore Police Station. After registering a case, cops had arrested four people. Later on Sunday, two more were reportedly arrested. They were produced at the Sealdah Court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody till July 18.