‘Corruption, torture on women synonymous in BJP-ruled states’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday alleged that the corruption and torture on women are synonymous in BJP-ruled states and cited two separate incidents in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh each. In Gujarat, a minister’s son has been arrested on charges of corruption while in Uttar Pradesh a 15-year-old Dalit girl was gangraped.

Accusing the BJP of institutionalising corruption, the ruling party in Bengal raised the question how a minister’s son in Prime Minister Modi’s ‘model state’ Gujarat can be implicated in a Rs 71-crore MGNREGA scam. Trinamool Congress also asked whether the Centre will now slash funds for Gujarat.

Trinamool launched a sharp attack on BJP again following the arrest of Gujarat Panchayat minister Bachubhai Khabad’s son in connection with a whopping Rs 71 crore scam under MGNREGA.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja criticised the silence from BJP leadership asking “from ‘na khaunga, na khane dunga’ to looting wages meant for the poor, the ₹71 crore MGNREGA SCAM in Gujarat rips the mask off BJP’s fake morality. Not a word from CM @Bhupendrapbjp or PM @narendramodi. Where is your moral high ground now, @BJP4India?” Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Corruption and theft run in @BJP4India’s veins. Gujarat Panchayat Minister @bachubhaikhabad’s son has been implicated in a ₹71 crore MGNREGA scam. Will the Centre slash Gujarat’s funds the way it did for Bengal, citing alleged corruption? Will Central Teams be dispatched to Gujarat to investigate the extent of the scam? Or will it all be swept under the rug simply because Gujarat is a ‘Double Engine’ state, the home state of PM @narendramodi?”

Echoing the sentiment, Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh mockingly added: “They call Gujarat a ‘model state.’ Maybe, if the model is robbing Rs 71 crore from the rural poor!” Trinamool Congress has long accused the Centre of using political motives to withhold funds from Bengal.

The state has been denied over Rs 1.5 lakh crore under schemes including MGNREGA, Awas Yojana, and Gramin Sadak Yojana, over political vendetta.

“When it’s Bengal, one fictitious allegation = funds frozen, central teams dispatched, media trials begin. When it’s Gujarat, ₹71 crore vanishes under BJP’s nose and suddenly the system catches amnesia. Hypocrisy is @BJP4India’s national character. Corruption is its lifeblood,” Trinamool spokesperson Riju Dutta stated.

Attacking the UP government for its failure to check atrocities on women, Trinamool Congress on social media said: “CM @myogiadityanath has been an UNMITIGATED DISASTER for Uttar Pradesh. A 15-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped on her way to school in Sultanpur. Crimes against women have taken on EPIDEMIC PROPORTIONS, while @Uppolice looks the other way, effectively giving criminals a free pass. Unsurprisingly, the ‘Beti Bachao’ brigade is silent as always. So is @NCWIndia and the ever-obedient Godi Media.”