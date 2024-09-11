Corruption case: Sandip Ghosh remanded to judicial custody till Sept 23

Kolkata: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, on Tuesday, was remanded to judicial custody till September 23 after he was produced at the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)



Court in Alipore.

Along with Ghosh, three other accused Suman Hazra, Biplab Singha and Afsar Ali were also produced at the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

On Tuesday after the eight-day police remand was over, CBI produced Ghosh and others in the court but did not appeal for their CBI remand to be extended.

Surprisingly, the defence counsel also did not appeal for their bail as well.

Sources informed that CBI may appeal for Ghosh’s CBI remand after getting a few more pieces of evidence. However, the court reportedly mentioned that further remand appeals will be considered depending upon the situation.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday inside the courtroom, some people, including women lawyers, reportedly started shouting slogans demanding justice.

At a point in time, the magistrate had to request the people to maintain silence. After the hearing, Ghosh was taken to the prison van from the courtroom under police cover.

Several people, including women lawyers, were shouting slogans. A few persons even tried to hit Ghosh with slippers.

It may be mentioned that Ghosh was arrested on September 2 in connection with the alleged corruption case.

The initial corruption complaint was lodged at the Tala Police Station by the Special Secretary of the state Health department, Debal Kumar Ghosh. Later Kolkata Police registered an FIR. After the probe was handed over to the CBI on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the Central Agency registered a fresh FIR based on the said complaint of the Special Secretary.