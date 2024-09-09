‘Corruption case’ against Sandip Ghosh: ED finds traces of several shell companies

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly found traces of several shell companies which have been created in the name of the relatives of the former principal of RG Kar Hospital



Sandip Ghosh.

On Friday ED conducted raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption at the RG Kar, including the residences of former principal of the state-run hospital Sandip Ghosh, his two associates Biplab Singha and Kaushik Koley, in-law’s house of Sandip at Chandannagar and at his sister-in-law’s residence at Milanpally near Airport

Gate number 1.

This apart, ED conducted raids at the residence of Prasun Chatterjee in the Subhasgram area, who was close to Sandip.

The Central Agency also found a farmhouse of Sandip in the Canning area of South 24-Parganas namely ‘Sangita Sandip Villa’ along with a few more houses across the city.

During the raids, ED officials collected several pieces of information and came to know about the shell companies.

ED officials had also raided the house of a businessman close to Sandip in Salt Lake.

From the businessman’s house, a huge amount of money along with about seven kg of gold was reportedly recovered.

From the details found from the raid, the whereabouts of about eight companies reportedly surfaced.

These companies were reportedly opened in the name of Sandip and his close relatives. The money received from the alleged corruption was reportedly diverted using the accounts of all

these companies.