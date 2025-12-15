Corruption allegations halt Rs 26L bridge repair work

Cooch Behar: Allegations of corruption and the use of substandard construction materials have surfaced over the repair work of a steel bridge on the dried-up Sutunga River in the Baishguri area of Mathabhanga Block I.

Following the allegations, local residents, on Sunday, halted the repair work in protest.

The bridge, located behind the Pachagarh Gram Panchayat office, is being repaired by the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad at an estimated cost of Rs 26 lakh. However, villagers have alleged that the construction agency is using old, rusty reinforcement bars and inferior materials, raising serious concerns about the durability and safety of the structure.

According to the residents, they had earlier demanded the construction of a new bridge. Since the authorities decided to undertake repair work instead, the villagers insist that the work must be carried out in a transparent manner. They alleged that the ongoing repairs are weakening the bridge and warned that it would not be allowed to resume without concrete assurances.

Local resident Azizur Rahman said: “The villagers know that around Rs 26 lakh has been sanctioned for this work. But the quality of the work is extremely poor. Old and rusty reinforcement bars are being used. We want the bridge to be repaired properly so that it remains safe for public use.”

Responding to the allegations, Pachagarh Gram Panchayat Pradhan Kunti Barman said she would personally inspect the site and report the matter to the Zilla Parishad.