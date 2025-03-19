Corruption allegations emerge in BJP-led Habibpur Panchayat

MALDA: Allegations of corruption have surfaced in the BJP-led Habibpur Panchayat Samiti in Malda regarding a solar light project. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the BJP of favouritism and irregularities in the tender process, demanding its cancellation. The district administration has ordered an investigation, though the BJP has denied all allegations.

Habibpur is the only BJP-led Panchayat Samiti in Malda. The assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the area are also under BJP control. While the BJP has been vocal against TMC’s alleged corruption across the state, now the party itself is facing accusations of financial misconduct.

The controversy revolves around a tender issued on January 29 under the 15th Finance Commission, allocating Rs 25 lakh for installing 28

solar lights. According to government regulations, any project costing over Rs 1 lakh must follow an e-tender (online tender) process. However, in this case, an offline tender was issued, violating the rules. Furthermore, opposition areas within the Samiti were allegedly excluded from receiving project benefits. The 31-member Panchayat Samiti consists of 16 BJP members, 13 TMC members, two from CPM and one from Congress. TMC claims that all 28 solar light contracts were unfairly awarded to BJP-backed contractors, favouring their close associates. Ajay Gupta,TMC Panchayat Samiti Member, Habibpur, said: “The tender process was rigged, and only BJP members benefited.”

Following these allegations, TMC representatives approached the block and district administration, demanding the cancellation of the tender. This has led to a heated political dispute between the ruling and opposition parties. TMC has insisted on administrative action against those involved in the alleged irregularities. However, the BJP has refuted the allegations, asserting that the Block Development Officer (BDO)—a state-controlled official—handled the tender process, with no involvement from the Panchayat Samiti president. BJP leaders claim that TMC is fabricating the issue to disrupt Panchayat operations.

Amlan Bhaduri, BJP Leader, Malda, stated “The allegations are false; TMC wants to paralyse the Panchayat Samiti.”

Amid these tensions, the district administration has ordered an investigation. The BDO of Habibpur and the District Panchayat and Rural Development Officer have been directed to probe the matter. Officials have assured that necessary action will be taken if any violations are found.

Sheikh Ansar Ahmed, Additional District Magistrate, Malda Zilla Parishad, said: “The administration is investigating the matter, and necessary actions will be taken as required.” The investigation’s outcome will determine the validity of the allegations and whether any legal action will be pursued.