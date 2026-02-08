Corridor linking Bengal, Bihar, and J’khand to pass via Raiganj

Raiganj: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated a major infrastructure project to construct a high-speed road corridor from Morgram in West Bengal to Kishanganj in Bihar via Jharkhand. The proposed corridor will pass through Raiganj in North Dinajpur district and connect directly with Barsoi in Bihar, bringing new hope to residents and traders of the region.

According to sources, NHAI has already engaged an agency to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ambitious project. Raiganj Member of Parliament Kartik Chandra Paul informed media persons about the development. Barsoi in Bihar is located around 25 km from Raiganj.

For several years, residents of both sides have been demanding a direct road link between Barsoi and Raiganj via Bahin. However, the construction of a bridge over the Nagar River on the Bihar side has remained a major hurdle for establishing full connectivity. While the West Bengal government has already initiated steps for road construction, formal no-objection clearance from Bihar for the bridge is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the Morgram–Kishanganj high-speed corridor passing through Raiganj and Barsoi has generated optimism among people of both states. Business communities believe that the new corridor will significantly improve transport and boost trade and commerce.

Shankar Kundu, general secretary of the West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce, said: “A new high-speed corridor is being constructed via Raiganj. We will have direct road access to Barsoi in Bihar through this route. Trade and commercial activities between the two states will grow rapidly.”

MP Kartik Chandra Paul stated: “Preparation of the DPR for the new high-speed corridor has already begun. It was a long-standing demand of the people. The road will connect three states. Land acquisition will not be a problem, we feel.”