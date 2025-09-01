‘Corrective steps underway’: Kol Metro grows with new lines amidst occasional hiccups

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro, India’s oldest rapid transit system, is expanding fast. With new routes on Green, Orange and Yellow Lines this year, connectivity to the airport, IT hubs and suburbs has improved.

Amid this growth, however, the Metro faced a few operational setbacks this month. On July 31, smoke in a coach at Chandni Chowk triggered panic, though no one was injured. Services resumed soon after inspection.

On August 20, water seepage in the Blue Line’s underground stretch between Kalighat and Netaji Bhavan led to a brief suspension of services, a problem that has occurred several times during heavy rainfall, with a major incident earlier reported at Park Street.

The most serious disruption came with the sudden closure of Kavi Subhash station late last month after cracks were discovered in its supporting structures. As a safety precaution, trains were terminated at Shahid Khudiram, creating congestion and delays for commuters in the southern stretches of the Blue Line.

Many trains have been terminated in Sahid Khudiram after this. But without a proper terminal system in Sahid Khudiram station, services were disrupted time and again.

On July 28, during the busy morning rush, the Metro remained suspended between these stations. To manage this situation, Metro authorities began constructing a rake reversal crossover at Shahid Khudiram, which will allow trains to turn back more efficiently until Kavi Subhas reopens. Metro officials notified, services will be suspended on coming Sunday till 4 pm between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram to facilitate the installation.

To strengthen safety and coordination in such situations, Kolkata Metro has also introduced the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) system, a modern digital communication network widely used in transport and emergency services.

Officials say the system will improve real-time communication among Metro staff, enabling faster responses to breakdowns, passenger emergencies, or any technical snags.

Kolkata Metro has also launched a week-long campaign to popularise its “AAMAR KOLKATA METRO” App for QR-ticketing to minimise long queues at the ticket counter and ease the process. 72 Bharat Scouts & Guides cadets are posted at the key hubs like Howrah, Sealdah, Sector V, Dumdum and Esplanade to assist passengers with downloads and bookings. Moulekha Das, a Blue Line passenger, said: “This will save time of waiting in long queues. I was unaware of the app earlier; I also got a 5 per cent discount on booking.”

Despite these measures, regular commuters on the Blue Line continue to complain of overcrowding, delays and air-conditioning failures. Abhishek Mitra, a daily passenger to Park Street, remarked: “Compartments are overcrowded these days, and services are delayed too.” Metro authorities, however, mentioned that corrective steps are underway. They said: “This rush is not unusual before Puja. We have already added trains on the Blue Line and other issues will be solved shortly.”