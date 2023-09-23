Correction fee will be the responsibility of concerned school

Kolkata: Taking a strict tone with schools which had cases of duplicate entries, unauthorised data alterations or problems due to non-participation in the Online Data Verification Process, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) notified that the applicable correction fee will be the responsibility of the concerned school and not to be passed on to the students or guardians.



The Board in April had increased the fees for correction of name, surname and age of the candidates and their father in the Board’s document to Rs 1000 per application for all causes from Rs 700, which was the fees from 2010. According to a senior official, this time they have also stated that if it is found that the correction applied was caused due to some omission on the part of the Board, then the fees will be refunded to the applicant.

Recently the Board had increased the correction window for Registration Certificates from August 1 to August 23. Despite the extension, a few problems were noted by the Board.

It included duplicate student records, data alteration and non-participation in the online data verification process. At least 182 schools have not even logged on to the online process, the Board informed on Thursday. It also came to their notice that 72 students were identified as duplicate entries from 32 schools, and data of 46 students were completely changed during the online verification process.

The Board has urged all schools to review their students’ data and make necessary corrections. They have issued a revised date of completing all such corrections till September 20.

Failure to do so may result in discrepancies in student records, which could harm their academic interests.

The Board on Thursday shared that since the introduction of online verification of students’ data for registration in 2021, the number of correction requests made by the schools have reduced significantly. From 9843 correction requests made by the schools in 2021, it has come below 1000 requests in 2023. “It is extremely pleasing to share that out of the 10,71,462 students’ data that were part of the Online Data Verification Process this year, 70,532 data entries were successfully corrected by the respective schools.

According to the Board, the decline in the number of correction requests from schools in a matter of two years since the online verification introduction reflects the dedication of the schools towards maintaining accurate student data and ensuring the registration certificates are error-free as well as simplification of the overall administrative process.