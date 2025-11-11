Corpse of newborn body found near Islampur Municipality

Raiganj: Tension gripped residents of Islampur on Tuesday afternoon after a stray dog was found carrying the corpse of a newborn near the Islampur Municipality office in Ward 11 of North Dinajpur district. The disturbing incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern among local residents.

According to local sources, the gruesome sight shocked the local residents, prompting them to inform the police immediately. Officers from Islampur Police Station rushed to the spot and recovered the partly mutilated body. It was later sent to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

Kajal Das, a resident of the area, said: “This afternoon a dog was seen bringing a mutilated body of a newborn near the municipality office. There are several nursing homes and the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital nearby. Such incidents not only create panic but also deeply affect our mental health.” Reacting to the incident, Islampur Municipality Chairman Kanaiyalal Agarwal condemned the act, calling it “inhuman.” He said: “It appears to be a premature newborn’s body that was possibly discarded. Police have been directed to trace its source and take strict action.”

A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation has been initiated to determine where the body came from and who was responsible for dumping it.