Corpse of missing man recovered

Siliguri: The corpse of a man who was missing for three days was found in the Teesta Canal of Jalas Nizam Tara area under Phansidewa Block on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Chowdhury (37 years), a resident of Fulbari. He was missing since April 25. His family also lodged a missing complaint with New Jalpaiguri Police. After recovering the body, Phansidewa Police contacted NJP Police and Mahesh’s family members were called. After they identified the body, it was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has begun.