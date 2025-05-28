Coronavirus resurfaces in Malda, two-year-old child tests positive

Malda: The COVID-19 scare has once again gripped Malda as a 2-year-old child tested positive for coronavirus, sparking concern among residents and health officials.

The child, a resident of the English Bazar Police Station area, was admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital last Saturday after showing symptoms including fever, cold and cough. According to hospital authorities, multiple tests were conducted the same night after collecting nasal samples from the child. The results confirmed the presence of COVID-19. The child is currently under treatment at the hospital and is reportedly recovering.

Dr Parthapratim Mukhopadhyay, Principal of Malda Medical College and Hospital, stated that there has been no fresh directive from either the Central or state government regarding COVID-19. However, the hospital remains in continuous communication with the state Health department and is closely monitoring the situation. “There is no need to panic at this moment,” he assured. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are reportedly on the rise across the country, with Maharashtra already witnessing a resurgence in infections. The ripple effects are beginning to be felt in other states, including West Bengal. Although there are no official restrictions or advisories yet, people have started taking precautionary steps voluntarily.

In Malda, the memory of the 2020–21 outbreak is prompting residents to adopt safety measures once again. Many people resumed wearing face masks in public places.

Local shopkeepers are witnessing a surge in mask sales over the past few days. Markets such as Rajmahal Road, Netaji Subhash Road, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Market and Netaji Commercial Market are seeing a steady demand for face masks. While no official guidelines have been issued by the Health department yet, English Bazar Municipality Chairman Krishnaendu Narayan Choudhury confirmed that surveillance has been intensified. “We urge people to visit hospitals or nursing homes and get tested if they show any symptoms. There is no need for unnecessary panic,” he said.

Efforts are underway to maintain hygiene and cleanliness across the city to curb the spread of infection, he added.