Coronation of King Charles III celebrated

KOLKATA: The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata marked the Coronation of King Charles III and the Queen in Kolkata on Saturday with a celebratory evening reception. The reception event was being supported by a number of partner organisations, including Luxmi Group, Diageo, CDE Asia, Shrachi Group, Anmol Feeds, Rad 365, JIS Foundation, Nicco Parks, IIHM, IBSA, Grover Zampa, Bira and London Essence.



King Charles is a great supporter of nature and environment conservation and strongly believes in climate action.

One of the key themes for the celebration reception in Kolkata was sustainability. The event was carbon neutral and financed verified carbon removal and avoidance projects in Eastern India that are producing carbon credits.

A QR-code was generated and guests voted for their preferred carbon reducing project. These projects are helping to offset the emissions from the event, which even included travel-related emissions of guests. British Deputy High Commission Kolkata also tied up with a waste recycling partner to promote creatively designed waste products put together by women of 24 Self Help Groups from Bengal.

The organisers also partnered with electric bike and electric taxi companies to promote clean mobility. The staff of British Deputy High Commission used Snap-E Cabs to commute to the venue of

the reception.