Cops unearth arms cache, arrest two persons

Kolkata: Cops of Narendrapur Police Station unearthed an arms cache and arrested two persons, including a third year college student, on Sunday night.



According to sources, the cops were tipped off about two persons in possession of firearms. During the probe, cops detained one of the suspects identified as Bijoy Halder. After interrogating him, cops came to know that the other suspect identified as Hiranmoy Naskar of Garia had several arms at his home.

Later, cops conducted a raid at the house of Naskar and seized one single shot pistol, two 7mm pistols and five kg gun powder along with some threads used to manufacture crude bombs. These apart, 27 rounds of .303 and three rounds of 7mm bullets were also found from his house.

Sources informed that Halder reportedly has a previous history of committing crimes, including one murder.

Naskar who is a third year student of a reputed college in South Kolkata is suspected to have connection with arms smuggling.

The duo has been arrested and a case has been registered. The duo is getting interrogated to find out who else is connected with the arms dealing.