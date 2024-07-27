Cops uncover underground chamber at Jamaluddin Sardar’s house

Kolkata: Police found an underground chamber at the house of Jamaluddin Sardar alias Jamal on Friday morning during a search operation.

Jamal was arrested based on a case registered for allegedly assaulting a woman during a kangaroo court in his house recently. It was alleged that Jamal called a woman and her family at his house to appear before a kangaroo court to sort out a dispute.

The woman alleged that as soon as she and her husband entered Sadar’s residence, the main gate was closed.

Immediately after closing the gate, the woman’s legs were allegedly tied up using an iron chain. Later, the woman was asked several questions in that condition. Before she could answer the questions, she was allegedly assaulted by Sardar and his associates using sticks and bamboo along with fists and blows. It is further alleged that when her husband tried to save the woman, he was also assaulted. After the incident came to light, several more allegations started coming up against Jamal. After two days of registering a case, Jamal was arrested. After he was taken into custody, cops grilled Jamal. On Friday morning, police along with Jamal went to his house and conducted a search operation. During the search operation, an underground chamber was found. Sources reportedly claimed that Jamal told the cops that the chamber was made for storing water. Cops have also seized several documents and CCTV camera DVR.