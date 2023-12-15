Cops trace 2nd residence of Lalit Jha in Baguiati

Kolkata: Following Thursday’s discovery of a residence of the prime accused in Parliament trespassing incident, Lalit Jha, another of his residences was located on Friday in the Baguiati area under jurisdiction of Eco Park



Police Station.

However, police have not verified anything about Lalit or the place where he used to live with his parents and brother Sonu. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Friday said that police keep reviewing the security of various establishments and are always in touch with the other agencies.

Sources said Lalit’s elder brother Sambhu Jha lives nearby in Hela Bottola area where his younger brother used to live. However, Sambhu reportedly claimed that he knew his brother is a private tutor and used to visit the residences of his students. Sambhu’s further claimed he was unaware of Lalit’s whereabout or association with any organisation.

Lalit’s neighbours claimed that he seemed to be a gentleman. The landlord of the flat, Shefali Sardar said that Lalit and his family members left the flat on December 10.

Before leaving, he supposedly told Shefali that they are going to their native place in Bihar for a few days. When they saw Lalit’s name on news as the mastermind of the Parliament smoke attack, the neighbours were shocked.

The neighbours claimed that police had visited the place and inquired about him and his family. Manav Singla, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of New Town division, Bidhannagar City Police, said: “We have come to know about such information but it is yet to be verified.” On Friday, during a programme at the Lalbazar, Goyal was asked about the additional security measures that were taken at the West Bengal Assembly.

He said: “We learn from situations. We are in touch with the Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly and authorities of other establishments also.”