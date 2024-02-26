MillenniumPost
Cops to start camp to rehabilitate drug addicts

26 Feb 2024

To rehabilitate drug addicts, the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station is taking a compassionate approach rather than resorting to punishment.

The process involves creating a list of names of individuals struggling with drug addiction, with plans to engage in discussions with their parents before bringing them to a rehabilitation camp. Jalpaiguri District Police Additional Superintendent Souvanik Mukhopadhyay explained: “This step aims to redirect the youth away from the path of addiction. Once the camp is operational, further actions will be considered.” According to police sources, a list of names is being compiled, which currently features 75 names. Medical Superinten dent cum Vice-Principal Kalyan Khan of Jalpaiguri Government Medical College Hospital, District Police Superintendent Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat and Swamiji of Jalpaiguri Ramakrishna Mission, will participate in the camp.

