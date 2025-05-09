Cops to install ‘blind spot detection mirrors’ on buses

Kolkata: To reduce bus-related accidents, Kolkata Police will equip buses with blind spot detection mirrors to give drivers better visibility.

Sources revealed that in several past accidents, drivers failed to notice people or vehicles in blind spots around the bus.

Though most buses have mirrors, several areas around the vehicles remain outside their coverage.

While newer buses come with built-in blind spot detection mirrors, many older buses, which are still in operation across the city, lack this safety feature.

To address this gap and reduce accidents, Kolkata Police is installing blind spot mirrors on these older bus models. Addressing this aspect of safety, the Kolkata Police has identified several routes where such accidents occur frequently.

As part of the safety drive, Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma will flag off several old model route buses fitted with blind spot detection mirrors on Friday at the Old BBD Bag mini

bus stand.

“This action was necessary because bus drivers often cannot see certain areas around the buses due to the lack of blind spot detection mirrors.

Implementing this will greatly assist drivers in clearly seeing approaching vehicles from all sides, as well as pedestrians and passengers while they are boarding and deboarding,”

said an official.