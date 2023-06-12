Cops to auction 261 unclaimed vehicles lying at dumping grounds

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have decided to sell out 261 different types of unclaimed vehicles lying at three different dumping grounds of Kolkata Police.



The decision was taken to arrange places for vacate the dump yards before monsoon as a cleanliness drive as well as making space for the vehicles that are getting seized. The vehicles that will be sold in the auction were involved in cases of 46 police stations. Earlier about 631 such vehicles were auctioned by the Kolkata Police in 2021.According to sources, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata has invited bid proposals from bonafide contractors for the action. Most of the abandoned vehicles that were going to be sold in the auction are two wheelers. Apart from two wheelers, there are four wheelers, auto rickshaws and goods vehicles that are going to be sold. Some of these vehicles’ engines will be sold as scrap.

The maximum number of vehicles disposed off are from the Shakespeare Sarani police station with 24 such abandoned vehicles kept at the dump yard. The tender has been floated on June 9 and it will conclude on June 23. Following that the bidders will be shortlisted and their documents will be checked. Meanwhile the bidders will be able to inspect the vehicles at the dumping yards after obtaining necessary permission from the concerned department.

CP will issue a letter of acceptance to the successful bidder who will bid the highest amount. After paying the total amount, the successful bidder will be allowed to taken away the vehicles from the dumping yards within 30 days.