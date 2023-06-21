Cops summon man for ‘encroaching’ land owned by Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata: The police in South 24-Parganas started an investigation following a complaint about the encroachment of a piece of land owned by the former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly.



The complaint was lodged by Sourav’s personal assistant Tania Bhattacharya at Maheshtala Police Station.

She complained that one Supriyo Bhowmick, a localite, has been trying to gain access to land owned by Sourav at Batanagar. She alleged that the security guard stationed is being disturbed by the accused on a regular basis.

She alleged that the accused is attempting to gain access to the property, damaging locks and threatening over the phone. She said in her complaint that she has all the call records as proof and which were sent to the IC of Maheshtala police station over WhatsApp.

In the police complaint, Bhattacharya also stated that on being resisted by the security personnel, Bhowmik and some of his associates showered abuses. It is learnt that the accused person has been summoned to Maheshtala Police Station and was being questioned.

The accused, according to police sources, has denied the allegation and alleged that he was being framed for protesting against immoral activities by the security personnel.