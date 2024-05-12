Cops summon 4 Raj Bhavan employees to Lalbazar

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is learnt to have called four more employees of Raj Bhavan to Lalbazar on Monday in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment against the Governor C V Ananda Bose.

Earlier, police had reportedly called three staff of Raj Bhavan but none of them appeared on the scheduled date. Sources said the CCTV footage showed the complainant coming down the stairs while crying.

The police also spotted four employees of the Raj Bhavan. After checking the footage, police reportedly called them on Monday at the Lalbazar. However, it was not clear till Sunday whether they would answer the summon. A contractual staff of Raj Bhavan recently alleged she was molested by the Governor. She filed a complaint but no FIR was registered as the Governor is protected from getting booked under the law by the Indian Constitution.