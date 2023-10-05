Cops stress on giving Internet security lessons to students

Kolkata: The Bidhannagar City Police is emphasising more on providing lessons on internet security for the students during the classes under the ‘E-Shiksha’ initiative that was launched on January 26 this year.



According to sources, Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma had launched two initiatives on January 26 — ‘E-Shiksha’ and ‘Boi Bari’.

While the ‘E-Shiksha’ initiative is meant to train students, who are mostly from unprivileged families, with computer basics, the ‘Boi Bari’ initiative is a free-of-cost library for underprivileged students who cannot afford to buy books.

Under the ‘E-Shiksha’ initiative, a few private institutes along with the state Youth Services and Sports department have come forward to train the children.

Bidhannagar City Police officials informed that while designing the courses, they felt it necessary to keep the internet security as a part of the training course. Accordingly, the courses were designed and the students will be given certificates after completion. The classes are being conducted at various police stations.

It has also been informed by the police that there is no age bar for joining the training course. However, announcements are being made from the local police stations in their respective areas inviting applications for admission.

“At present about 120 students, including some college students have enrolled and are undergoing the training at seven police stations. The classes are being conducted in batches. These batches are being set on the basis of the students’ age,” said a senior official of Bidhannagar City Police.